FG Holds Reconciliation Meeting With PENGASSAN, Dangote Refinery

The Federal Government has commenced a reconciliation meeting with officials of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and representatives of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in a bid to resolve ongoing labour disputes.

The meeting, which is currently taking place in the conference room of the Minister of Labour and Employment in Abuja, has in attendance the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Dingyadi; the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha; PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo; and representatives of the Dangote refinery management.

The union and the refinery are at loggerheads over unresolved labour issues, which prompted PENGASSAN to embark on a nationwide strike on Monday.

READ ALSO:

As part of the industrial action, union members blocked the premises of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in Abuja following directives from the association’s national executive committee.

Similar blockades were reported at the offices of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) headquarters.

The ongoing strike has already disrupted operations in parts of the petroleum sector, raising concerns about potential fuel shortages and economic implications if the impasse is not quickly resolved.