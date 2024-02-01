FG Holds Meeting with Manufacturers of Needles, Syringes

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr.Doris Uzoka- Anite, and Minister of State For Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa, are holding talks with local manufacturers of needles and syringes to discuss the medium-term and long-term solutions to permanently resolve the challenges affecting the manufacturing sector. The meeting is preparatory to an executive order by President Bola Tinubu seeking to stop the exit of manufacturing firms from the country. Recall that for some time, manufacturing firms have been leaving the country, citing inclement environment as their reasons for their exit. The importation of almost all goods and services has gravely affected local manufacturers in Nigeria who suffer as a result of the unfair competition.

This may end soon with the renewed determination by government to empower local manufacturing of goods, especially in the pharmaceutical industry. In the last few months major pharmaceutical companies have exited the shores of the country due to certain harsh economic realities leading to extreme hikes in pharmaceutical products and consumables, but in a swift response, the President says this will soon end.This will be done through an executive order which will incorporate practical solutions, quick wins, and medium-term and long term solutions to completely and permanently resolve the challenges confronting manufacturing in the country.

The meeting between the needles and syringes manufacturers in Nigeria and the two ministers is to find quick fixes to manage the evolving situation. Some of the measures may also require a reduction or out- right ban on the importation of syringes and needles into the country. Five companies are presently still operating in the country and they want practical and immediate solutions towards clearing up the bottlenecks challenging the sector that will give hope of growth prospects. All policies will be incorporated in the executive order for solutions on how the country can get these problems completely and permanently solved.

It would be recalled that early this year, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing (JSM), once celebrated as Africa’s syringe manufacturing company, declared temporary redundancy in its operation in Nigeria. The firm, which opened operation in Nigeria’s South-south region of Awa in the Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, said the decision was made following “unforeseen circumstances affecting our business operations.” JSM, which is reputed to be the largest syringe manufacturing venture in Africa, was inaugurated in 2017 by former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.