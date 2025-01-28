FG Holds Conference To Address Challenges On Women Empowerment, Financial Inclusion 

Share

The Federal Government has said that it would hold a conference to address the challenges inhibiting women empowerment and financial Inclusion in the country.

This was disclosed in a press briefing by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, January 28.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS), Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, the Vice President said the Gender Inclusion Conference, Project #ShesIncluded with the theme: breaking barriers building resilience for sustainable women’s economic and financial inclusion would hold on Thursday and Friday.

According to him “The conference will provide a platform to address pressing challenges related to women’s economic empowerment and inclusion from a holistic perspective.

“This flagship initiative is part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Aso Accord for Economic and Financial Inclusion. It serves as a pivotal platform to promote dialogue, collaboration, and actionable solutions aimed at empowering women and addressing critical issues of gender equality across Nigeria and the African continent.”

“The #Shesincluded initiative is a direct offshoot of the Aso Accord for Economic and Financial Inclusion. The Accord serves as a strategic framework aimed at leveraging a holistic approach to addressing economic and financial inclusion challenges in Nigeria.

“The conference represents a critical milestone in our collective journey toward gender equity, financial inclusion and attaining the target of SDG 5 in Nigeria among others.

“This transformative summit underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to advancing economic inclusion for women and underserved communities across the nation.

It also aligns with this administration’s commitment to fostering inclusivity, equitable opportunities, and the active participation of women in national development,” he explained.

According to him, Tinubu’s administration recognized that no Society could achieve its full potential without harnessing the talents and contributions of its women and girls.

He disclosed that the keynote address would be delivered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun with state governors, members of the Federal Executive Council, parliamentarians, diplomats, captains of industries, and development partners expected to attend as participants.

