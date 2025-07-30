FG Hasn’t Given Up On Chibok Girls, Leah Sharibu –NCTC-ONSA

The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) National Coordinator Major Gen. Adamu Laka says the Federal Government has not given up hope on rescuing the remaining Chibok girls and Leah Sharibu.

He gave the assurances during a press conference on the State Expansion Programme for the Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell, organized with the UK National Crime Agency yesterday in Abuja.

Recall that 276 girls were kidnapped in April 2014, from the Government Girls Secondary School Chibok in Borno State, with 87 still in captivity 11 years after.

About 189 others have regained their freedom at different time, either through rescue operations by the military or escaped from the terrorists’ den.

On the other hand, Miss Sharibu and 109 other girls were abducted from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC) Dapchi in Yobe State on February 19, 2018.

Laka explained that the government had not forgotten them, adding that several of the girls had been rescued by security forces, though, not just in one time.