FG Has Zero Tolerance For Unhealthy Labour Practices –Minister

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dangyadi, has said the current administration has zero tolerance for unhealthy labour practices including child labour and irregular labour migration.

Dangyadi who spoke during a media parley with members of the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the ministry was committed to further strengthen a cordial relationship with the various labour unions and employers.

He said: “We will also continue to prioritize the promotion of industrial peace and harmony. Just a few days ago, the Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders in the labour sector, validated the National Industrial Relations Policy (NIRP) for promoting industrial peace and harmony in the country.

This is a significant milestone. “This journey kick-started by my predecessors, but I am delighted that it came to fruition under my leadership in the ministry.

“We expect that the development of this policy will further strengthen cordial relationship between this Ministry and the various labour unions, as well as employers in our conduct of industrial relations practice.

“Our administration has zero tolerance for unhealthy labour practices, including child labour and irregular labour migration. Working with local and international partners, all these are going to be confronted headlong while we are here.”

The minister who regretted that Nigeria like other countries in the world was still grappling with a high rate of youth unemployment, added that the government was committed towards creating relevant jobs for Nigerians.

“We can not pretend about the fact that youth unemployment remains high, and millions of capable Nigerians face barriers to achieving their full potential. “The situation is not peculiar to Nigeria or Africa, though, but a global phenomenon.

