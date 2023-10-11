Oil marketers have once again said the Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol or fuel has been subsidised at the pump by the Federal Government.

The marketers who made this claims on Tuesday said if that weren’t the case, petrol would have been selling for roughly N800 per litre.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mele Kyari, the Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) denied that the company would resume subsidising on Monday.

According to him, the company was making back all of its costs from the imported goods, thus it wasn’t a problem to charge between N580 and N617 per litre depending on the location.

READ ALSO:

Kyari said, “I told you there’s no subsidy whatsoever, we are recovering our full cost from the products that we import. We sell to the market, we understand why the marketers are unable to import.

“We hope that they do this very quickly, and these are some of the interventions the government is doing. There is no subsidy.” Reacting to the federal government’s position, oil marketers have maintained that fuel subsidy has returned while criticising Kyari for saying what they described as false. Speaking to The Punch, the National Secretary of, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chief John Kekeocha, said, “I don’t know why the government keeps peddling li “They are spending billions of naira to subsidise products, and because they know that this country may go on fire if Nigerians buy products at about N1,000/litre, they keep twisting facts. Why can’t they come out and tell the world the truth? “You cannot wake up overnight and remove subsidy without considering the pros and cons, only for you to wake up again and start putting back the subsidy into play secretly, and you think Nigerians will not know.” Speaking further about the implication to the sector, the IPMAN official said, “I am telling you that in a very short time, there will be no product anywhere in this country, apart from the tank farms that have access to diesel. “This is because many marketers cannot even function well with the cost of diesel. Check the cost of diesel and the cost of supply and distribution. How many marketers can do it and sell at about N600/litre? The cost of landing PMS is over N700/litre.” Furthermore, Kekeocha noted that Independent marketers control about 80 per cent of filling stations across the country, so in a situation where they can not compete in the market, it only means looming scarcity. So independent marketers cannot compete right now due to the high cost of diesel and the inability to import due to forex issue, which is why you see that the number of functional filling stations nationwide have been reducing on a daily basis,” the IPMAN official stated.