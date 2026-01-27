FG Has No Effective Plan To End Atrocities –Amnesty International

A global, independent non-governmental human rights organisation, Amnesty International, has claimed the Bola Tinubu government has no effective plan to end years of attacks by armed groups in the country.

In a statement on its verified X handle on Sunday, the group said the mass abductions of 177 residents from three churches in Kurmin Wali village in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State highlighted the failure of the government’s security measures.

“The latest mass abductions clearly show President Bola Tinubu and his government have no effective plan for ending years of atrocities by armed groups and gunmen that killed thousands of people.

“Whatever security measures are being implemented by President Tinubu and his government are clearly not working.”

The human rights organisation said residents of Kurmin Wali and families of the abducted told them that gunmen invaded the village and went from one church to another, dragging worshippers away.

Amnesty also noted that the police and the state government immediately denied the incident, dismissing it as fake news or attributing it to so-called opposition.