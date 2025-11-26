FG Has Lost Grip On Northern Security, Says Olawepo-Hashim

A former presidential candidate, Gbenga OlawepoHashim, has expressed concerns over what he described as Federal Government’s loss of operational control of security in Northern Nigeria, following renewed terrorist attacks in Kwara and Kebbi states.

In a statement by his media office, he said the latest attacks, including the killing of two security operatives in Rogun village, Kpada District of Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State, show that terrorists now operate across the North without fear of the state.

“These coordinated attacks are evidence of a nation sliding towards total collapse,” Hashim declared adding: “From Niger to Zamfara, Kaduna to Plateau, Bauchi to Kebbi, and now Kwara, terrorists determine the rhythm of life in too many communities. The Federal Government has lost control.”

He described the Patigi attack as particularly disturbing, noting that the Middle Belt corridor had historically been considered relatively stable. The incident, he warned, marks a dangerous expansion of terrorist activity and underscores a total failure of intelligence and policing. “What we are witnessing is a quiet surrender of Northern Nigeria to non-state actors. Rural communities are under siege. Schools are unsafe. Police posts are now battlefields.

This is not governance; this is abandonment,” he said. He also referenced recent reports of a serving military general ambushed after terrorists allegedly intercepted his communication, insisting the development proves insurgents now possess advanced capability and extraordinary daring.

“If terrorists can attack a police outpost in Kwara and kill officers without consequences, what hope is left for villagers? If 25 girls can be taken in Kebbi without immediate rescue, what remains of the meaning of government?” he asked.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart stressed that effective state authority is now limited mostly to state capitals, while vast rural territories have fallen under the shadow of armed groups. His words: “Outside state capitals, sovereignty is collapsing. Villages are governed by fear, by bandits, by terrorists.

The silence from those in power is complicity. Many villagers now pay taxes to terrorists.” He condoled with families affected by the Kwara, Kebbi and Niger attacks and demanded an urgent national response, including a radical overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture. “Unless drastic steps are taken now, Nigeria risks tumbling into a new and uncontrollable phase of disintegration,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Olawepo-Hashim has blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government for the diplomatic row between Nigeria and the United States over alleged Christian genocide. He said the responsibility for the row lies squarely with the inept and corrupt administration of President Bola Tinubu, not with U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to him, the diplomatic standoff reflects Tinubu’s government “reckless and self-serving foreign policy,” which prioritizes personal, political, and pecuniary interests over Nigeria’s national security and global reputation. “It is deeply troubling that, as we speak, Nigeria does not have ambassadors in many key countries.

The bi-national and bilateral commissions established to address pressing concerns on security and trade, have collapsed for over a decade,” he said. He decried that after paralyzing institutional mechanisms for diplomacy, the APC government has resorted to using “a motley crowd of poorly informed operatives and international outlaws pushing shady interests incoherently and dangerously.”

Describing this as “a Janjaweed foreign policy, which is truly disgraceful and embarrassing,” he recalled Nigeria’s proud legacy as a stabilizing force in Africa. He noted that the country once stood tall as a reliable partner that brought peace to West Africa through ECOMOG and played leading roles in peacekeeping operations in Congo, Darfur, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. He faulted attempts to downplay reports of targeted killings, saying such arguments are fundamentally faulty.

“Which categories of Nigerians need to die in the staggering numbers we see before we acknowledge the evidence of complicity and failure to protect citizens?” he asked. The former presidential candidate further alleged that grave human rights violations are being committed daily by supporters of the ruling APC while the administration looks away.

He warned that open threats by party loyalists against groups of voters suspected of not supporting Tinubu in 2027 amount to international crimes under the Rome Statute, which Nigeria has domesticated. “These threats are directed at an ethnic group that predominantly practices one faith. Such acts cannot be dismissed as internal affairs when Nigeria is a signatory to many international human rights conventions,” he said.