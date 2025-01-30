FG Has Implemented Over 180 Verifiable Business Reforms, Says Shettima

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the Federal Government has successfully implement ed about 180 business reforms that can be verified by anyone.

Shettima disclosed this in Abuja yesterday at the ‘Existing Foreign Direct Investors Roundtable and Regulators Forum and Launch of Nigeria’s Regulatory Impact Analysis Framework,’ organised by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

The Vice President, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Office of the Vice President, Ibrahim Hadejia, noted that the present administration was determined to ensure more inflow of more direct investment into the country.

He stated that President Bola Tinubu has worked hard through several reforms initiatives, to make investment climate very attractive to investors.

This was even as the Director General of PEBEC, Princess Zahrah Audu, said about 51 companies that operate in Nigeria have invested over N22 trillion in the country within their years of existence. Audu, who spoke at the event, noted that these statistics were garnered from the authentic results from survey report of PEBEC.

She revealed that some of this companies have operated in the country within the ranges of 11 and 72 years. While she assured the investors that the Present administration was working to create a better investment climate for all, she also called on the investors to promote the interest of the country.

Share

Please follow and like us: