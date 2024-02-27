FG Harsh Policies Killing All Of Us – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday said that the harsh policies implemented by the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government are killing Nigerians in general and workers in particular.

The NLC Chairman for Kogi State, Gabriel Amari made this remark while speaking during the ongoing nationwide protest march against hunger, poverty, unemployment, and insecurity in the nation, which was held in Lokoja, the state capital.

In particular, Amari stated that the demonstration is directed against the Federal Government to halt their offensive policies that are creating immense suffering for the populace, rather than being a coup attempt or a danger to the Kogi State Government.

“We are here to tell the whole world that Nigerians are dying because of the draconian policies of the Federal Government. The adoption of IMF and World Bank policies that led to the devaluation of Nigeria’s currency has put the entire Nigeria in crisis.

” You can see that there is no food. There is hunger everywhere. People can no longer attend to their health needs or sponsor their Children to School. Nigerians have now turned to beggars because they can’t provide for their immediate family. People are losing their jobs on a daily basis.

“We can’t fold our hands in the same country we call ours for a selected few people to come up with policies that are dangerous and detrimental to the lives of Nigerians.

“That is why the leadership has come up with this protest to tell the whole world that we are hungry and the Federal Government should reverse its policies. The policies are against us” he said.