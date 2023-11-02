FG Harps On Rewarding Children For Heroic Acts

The Federal Government has called on well-meaning Nigerians to imbibe the culture of recognising and rewarding social, physical and intellectual bravery among children, especially those whose heroic acts impact positively on the lives of the people.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye made the call in Abuja, following the conferment of a Scholarship Award of N1 Million Naira each by Dufil Prima Foods Limited to three Nigerian children in recognition of their Social, Physical and Intellectual bravery.

The Minister stated that the Award was worthy of emulation, as it is capable of spurring other children in the country, not only into heroic acts but also in developing social consciousness about acceptable norms and values that sharpen the culture, religion, ethnicity and diversity of the Nigerian people.

She assured that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration is fully committed to the welfare and the development of Nigerian children, women and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the society with a view to giving them a sense of belonging.

The Minister informed that the Ministry under her watch will continue to collaborate and join hands with relevant stakeholders towards the realization of this policy objective of the government

While commending Dufil Prima Foods for their consistency in recognizing exceptional Nigerian children since 2008, Kennedy-Ohanenye called on other Corporate bodies, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) as well and well-meaning Nigerians to key into such lofty initiatives and join hands with the federal government in the development of the Nigerian child.

The 2023 Edition of the Dufil Prima Foods Limited Awards Ceremony saw Helen Emmanuel from Ikot Usong, Akwa Ibom State receiving the Social Bravery award for standing up and fighting for a 13-year-old girl that was molested and impregnated by her father in the State, Happiness Bassey, also from Ikot Usong, Akwa Ibom State was awarded the Physical Bravery award for stopping her mother from selling her younger brother while Ferdinand Maumo, from Makoko, Lagos State, a differently-abled child with Spastic Cerebral Palsy was conferred with the Intellectual Bravery award for demonstrating an exceptional understanding of Chess through pattern recognition.