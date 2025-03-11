FG Harps On Integration Of Diagnostic Services In Healthcare Delivery

Share

The Federal Government has urged both public and private organisations in the country to integrate diagnostic services in every aspect of the nation’s healthcare system, including the use of multiple technologies and diagnostic professionals.

Minister of State for Health, Iziaq Salako, who made the call at the national summit on diagnostics on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that given the critical role efficient diagnosis played in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need for Nigeria to leverage the lessons learnt and build a stronger diagnostic ecosystem.

According to him, diagnostics remain a critical component of the healthcare system vital to the identification, detection, characterization and treatment of diseases, monitoring of outbreaks and improvement of patients’ outcomes.

He said: “The National Summit on Diagnostics presents a unique opportunity to highlight the role of diagnostics in delivering an efficient, effective, resilient and responsive health system.

“It also helps to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the role of diagnostics in achieving the health agenda of government at levels.

“As we know, the healthcare value chain encompasses all components that contribute to the delivery of healthcare services, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment and rehabilitation.

“At the heart of this system lies diagnostic services, which serve as a cornerstone for accurate disease detection, effective treatment planning, and continuous patient monitoring.

“Without a well-integrated diagnostic framework, our aspirations for improved healthcare delivery and Universal Health Coverage will remain unattainable.

“Without good diagnostics, we can not deliver on any of the 4 pillars of the health sector renewal investment initiative.

“This National Diagnostic Summit is a platform to reflect on our success stories, our challenges and to make recommendations that will help to standardize and harmonize diagnostics services across all levels of care; primary, secondary, and tertiary.

This integration is crucial for enhancing efficiency, eliminating service duplication, and ensuring the optimal utilization of resources.

“Through this approach, we will be able to address longstanding challenges in diagnostic services, such as fragmentation, inadequate infrastructure, and limited access to high-quality services, particularly in underserved communities.

“A strong and well-coordinated diagnostic system is not only vital for clinical decision-making but also for disease surveillance, health data management, and ensuring timely interventions.

“The goal should be how to integrate diagnostic services into the broader healthcare value chain so as to enhance efficiency, improve patient outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs in the long run.

“Let me also use this opportunity to call on all Government agencies, international development partners, private sector actors, and professional associations to ensure continuous integration of diagnostic services into our healthcare delivery system using multiple technologies and optimising the contribution of all diagnostic professionals.

“I wish to appeal to all actors within the diagnostic space to always play as a team, respect and cooperate with each other for the good of the patients we have all sworn to serve.”

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Daju Kachollom, noted that the theme of the Summit, “Unlocking Healthcare Value Chains and Improving Universal Health Coverage through Integrated Diagnostic Services,” reflects Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening its health system.

Represented by Director Hospital Services Department of the Ministry, Salaudeen Jimoh, she said despite influencing over 70 percent of medical decisions, diagnostics in Nigeria is confronted with several challenges, including gaps in accessibility and limitations in technology and infrastructure.

“We gather to explore the critical role of diagnostics in unlocking healthcare value chains and improving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria.

“We recognize that diagnostics is a cornerstone of healthcare, enabling accurate diagnosis, effective treatment, and improved health outcomes.

“This summit brings together stakeholders from across the healthcare spectrum, including policymakers, healthcare professionals, industry experts, and civil society organizations.

“This summit affords a unique opportunity to evaluate our progress, identify obstacles, and formulate actionable strategies aimed at transforming the diagnostic landscape in Nigeria.”

