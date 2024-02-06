FG Harps On Adequate Tax For Development

…Nigeria has lowest tax to GDP ratio- Wale Edun

The Federal Government has said a lower tax base is hampering the pace of development in the country when compared to other nations with adequate tax-to-GDP ratio.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Olawale Edun stated this position on Tuesday at a bilateral inter-ministerial meeting with the German Minister of Economic Development and Cooperation, Svenja Schulze. The meeting had in attendance the Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka Anite.

Nigeria currently operates the lowest tax-to-GDP ratio of about 10 per cent compared to other African nations within the African continent and other European countries.

According to Edun, the tax to GDP level in Nigeria is 10%, while with the inclusion of states it to 13% making it one of the lowest in the world.

In developed nations, Edun said tax collection grosses to over 50%, paving the way for investment attraction and development in social infrastructure, social services, welfare, and a whole lot more.

Government, he said requires these tax funds to carry out its responsibility, so there is no getting away from the fact that adequate tax must be paid.

“There is a need to grow the economy and increase productivity, create jobs, and reduce poverty as these can only be done by having a successful and thriving private sector. Issues of rising prices are also a concern to the government and all Nigerians.

“Some of the major steps taken are on demand and supply, especially in the area of agricultural products. President Ahmed Tinubu has intervened in that sector by providing grains and fertilizer to farmers. He also intervened in the area of rice, maize, wheat, and cassava production, these all will bring down inflation very soon.

The German Minister of Economic Development and Cooperation, Svenja Schulze said there is a need to promote a bilateral relationship between the two countries as Nigeria has so many creative young people.

She also noted that jobs, food security, and education must be addressed. Germany she said is looking forward to deepening the relationship between both countries.

The Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka Anite said the German government is interested in building skills and ensuring education for artisans, these are areas where both countries can conveniently partner under the MSMEs.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding MOU will take place to streamline planning and decision programmes.