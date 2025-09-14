FG Harmonises TRCN, NTI Roles To Strengthen Teacher Professionalism

The Federal Government has announced a realignment of the mandates of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) to strengthen professionalism and raise standards in the teaching profession.

According to the Ministry of Education, the reform eliminates duplication of duties between the two agencies and ensures more effective delivery of teacher training, certification, and continuous professional development.

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, said the move aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, which prioritises raising the quality of education nationwide.

“Under the new framework, the NTI will return to its core mandate of in-service teacher training and continuous professional development at the foundational, basic, and post-basic levels, while the TRCN will focus exclusively on regulating the teaching profession and licensing qualified teachers nationwide,” Alausa explained.

The Minister stressed that “no teacher will be allowed to stand before a Nigerian classroom without proper registration and licensing by TRCN,” adding that the measure will guarantee that every child is taught by competent, professional educators.

He further disclosed that new welfare terms and operational guidelines have been introduced for both agencies in the areas of teacher licensing and registration, professional development requirements, monitoring and compliance, teacher welfare and benefits, as well as curriculum and professional practice standards.

For TRCN, the guidelines include mandatory teacher registration and licensing, digital integration with the national Education Management Information System, and stricter enforcement of professional ethics. The NTI will serve as the national implementing body for distance-based teacher training programmes, ensuring alignment with approved standards and frameworks.

Describing the restructuring as “a big day for the Nigerian child,” Dr. Alausa said the reforms are designed to embed professionalism in teaching, expand access to continuous training, and enforce compliance at all levels of education.

“This reform is about results and sustainability. It is about building a future where Nigerian children are taught by the best, prepared for the best, and supported by the best. We are consolidating progress to ensure sustainability, capability, and accountability in our teaching workforce. It is Renewed Hope in action,” he said.

The Ministry of Education assured Nigerians that it will closely monitor implementation in collaboration with state governments, private school proprietors, and other stakeholders to achieve the objectives of the reform.