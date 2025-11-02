FG Hands Over Federal Roads To Abia For Completion

The Federal Government has officially handed over the completion of some key federal road projects in Abia State to the state government, in what officials described as a new model of partnership to fast-track road infrastructure delivery under the Renewed Hope Agenda (RHA).

The handover, authorised by President Bola Tinubu, was announced by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, during a grand civic reception held in honour of Governor Alex Otti at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

The affected roads include the Owerri–Umuaka Road, Onuigbo–Umuahia Road, Omezuo Bridge, and Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene Road, all critical transport links within the South-East economic corridor.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Works, Mohammed Ahmed, the Minister said the gesture reflected the President’s approval for Abia State to take over the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the projects “Based on a request and mutual understanding.”

Umahi, addressing a crowd of political leaders, traditional rulers, and stakeholders, commended Otti’s “Proactive and non-partisan approach” to governance, saying the move exemplified leadership driven by people’s needs rather than party lines.

“I am happy that many of our governors are taking the bull by the horns,” Umahi said, adding that the roads had suffered years of neglect and funding constraints before the recent intervention.

The minister urged residents of Abia and the South-East to support the Tinubu administration, noting that the region had benefited from several federal projects and key appointments, including that of the Chief of Air Staff.

He described Tinubu’s approach as “fair and inclusive,” highlighting the ongoing reconstruction of major federal highways across the region as evidence of balanced development.

Otti, in his response, thanked the President for approving the state’s intervention, describing it as “a practical step that adds value to the people of Abia and Nigeria at large.”

He added, “This is not the first time Abia is intervening in federal projects. What matters is that the roads get fixed and our people benefit.”

The collaboration has drawn widespread commendation from stakeholders who described it as a pragmatic approach that would enhance mobility, boost commerce, and promote regional integration between Abia and neighbouring states.

Earlier in the day, upon arriving in Aba, the Minister, in company with the governor, members of the National Assembly, and other stakeholders, paid an unscheduled working visit to ongoing works on the 56.1-kilometre Section II (Umuahia Tower-Aba) of the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway being handled by Messrs Arab Contractors (Nig.) Limited.

He chided the company for not living up to its reputation as a stickler to quality and time in project delivery, giving them one month to complete the remaining 4.1 kilometres (Aba Bound) of the contract.

As a covenant with Nigerians, following the expiration of a 14-day notice of termination of contract, the team also visited construction works on the reconstruction of Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Section IV, Aba-Port Harcourt by Messrs CCECC.

The Minister had expressed utmost dismay at the non-adherence to approved engineering standards and the slow pace of work during his last inspection visit.

“It took the intervention of the Governor for the Minister not to revoke the contract. He, however, descoped it, allowing the company to continue working on the Aba Bound Carriageway, while awarding the Port Harcourt Bound to an indigenous contractor with proven track records, Messrs Trucret (Nig.) Limited, under Emergency Repairs.

“The initial contract for alignment was awarded by the past administration in January 2017 with a 30-month completion period.

“It consists of the construction, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of the 41.4-kilometre Dual Carriageway from Aba (Railway Crossing) in Abia State to Eleme Junction Flyover in Port Harcourt, Rivers State,” the statement added.

At Aba Township, the median is to be converted into an additional dual carriageway for vehicular traffic to and from Port Harcourt, while the existing Expressway is to be reconstructed as outer service lanes for traffic within the town.

The superhighway, when completed, will become an eight-lane carriageway, four on each side.

Similarly, at the Port Harcourt end, the existing median is to be transformed into additional lanes on both sides to make them eight.

The main objective, according to Umahi, is to complete the last of the four sections starting from Enugu in Enugu State.

It is also meant to connect and enhance the performance of such national assets as the sea ports, refineries, petrochemical and fertiliser plants, and others domiciled in the coastal area.

“The significance of improving the socio-economic life of communities along the corridor, as well as boosting the traffic situation between Aba and Port Harcourt, cannot be overstated, ignored, or denied,” he stressed.

The handover of federal roads to states for completion marks a growing shift in Nigeria’s infrastructure policy under the Tinubu administration, which has encouraged states to partner with the federal government to expedite stalled projects.

In August, Umahi had hinted that the ministry was reviewing stalled federal contracts and exploring cost-sharing partnerships with states to accelerate delivery.

This model could serve as a pilot for similar collaborations nationwide, especially in regions where road connectivity is critical for trade and logistics.