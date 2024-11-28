FG Hands Over 15 CNG-Powered Buses To Road Transport Unions

Share

In a significant move towards transforming Nigeria’s transportation sector, the Federal Government of Nigeria, on Thursday, launched 15 CNG-powered buses under the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI).

The initiative is part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at easing the burden of fuel subsidy removal and promoting cleaner energy solutions.

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, handed over the buses to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), in Abuja, said the step was to access cleaner, more affordable energy solutions that would reduce transport costs for operators and commuters.

Alkali while handing out the buses, expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, whose visionary leadership as articulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda brought the citizens to this moment.

Alkali in his address said: “Let me also congratulate the Presidential Committee on CNG Initiative for driving the process to this level of formal launching of the CNG powered buses for operation within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“I regard it as an honour to stand before you on this remarkable occasion to celebrate a significant milestone in transforming Nigeria’s transportation sector, alleviating economic burdens, and building a cleaner, more prosperous future for all through the provision of an affordable transportation system.”

He noted that acting in a collaborative capacity in compliance with Mr. President’s directives, the Federal Ministry of Transportation would continue to support this laudable initiative to make the actualization of the Renewed Hope Agenda a reality.

He also explained that the Ministry would ensure effective sensitisation of the transport owners, operators, passengers and the general public to make the initiative accessible to Nigerians.

He said: “This launching ceremony will witness the handover of 15 CNG-powered buses to NURTW, RTEAN, and NARTO as part of the President’s Renewed Hope Clean Energy Transport Scheme, a strategic initiative designed to ease the burden of fuel subsidy removal which will ensure that Nigerians, particularly those in the transportation sector, can access cleaner, more affordable energy solutions that reduce transport costs for operators and commuters alike.

“These buses symbolise the government’s commitment to empowering citizens while transitioning to a cleaner energy economy. They also allow us to monitor and ensure the safety and efficiency of the transportation sector, ultimately benefiting all Nigerians.

“The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative is a bold statement of Nigeria’s intent to take control of its resources and utilize them for the benefit of its people. We have been exporting our raw materials for decades only to import finished goods at a premium.

“We exported crude oil and imported refined petroleum; we exported palm oil, cocoa, and rubber and imported soap, chocolate, and tyres. The time has come to break this cycle.”

Continuing: “we will not continue to export our gas only to import products like fertilizers or other derivatives. Instead, we will harness our gas to power our economy. Nations like Japan, which import our gas, has demonstrated its transformative potentials.

“They use gas to drive their transportation sector, reduce their reliance on petrol, and export vehicles like Toyota, Nissan, and Mitsubishi to countries like ours. Why shouldn’t Nigerians benefit from the resources beneath our soil?

“I am glad to state that by transitioning to compressed natural gas, we are cutting down on carbon emissions, reducing the cost of fuel for transportation operators, and enabling the growth of a cleaner and more efficient transportation system.

“They represent a commitment to sustainable growth, economic empowerment, and a greener future. I call on the unions NURTW, RTEAN, and NARTO to ensure these buses are used effectively and maintained properly. This is not just about today but about creating a transportation system that will serve generations to come.”

