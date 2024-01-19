FG Hails Women Medical Professionals In Tackling Cervical Cancer

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, has commended the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) for their commitment and collaboration with the Federal Government in the second phase rollout of Human papillomavirus (HPV) in 21 states.

The minister who gave the commendation during a meeting with officials of the MWAN, emphasized the government’s objective of transitioning from a focus on medical treatment to prevention.

He lauded the planned partnership with MWAN, stating that it would be instrumental in dispelling widespread misconceptions about HPV vaccines.

Pate further outlined the government’s dedication to implementing the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal and Investment Program through the Compact.

He urged MWAN to utilize its influential platform to drive solutions towards achieving universal health coverage for all Nigerians, highlighting the importance of strengthened partnerships in this endeavour.

“As we make progress in the implementation of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal and Investment Program through the Compact, we count on your strong voice and influence to drive solutions towards universal health coverage for all Nigerians through our strengthened partnerships,” he said.

The minister said that the goals articulated for the health sector were to save lives reduce the physical and financial burden and produce health care for Nigerians.

President of the Medical Women International Association, Dr Esther Nwadiinibi, shared her plans to organize an African Women in Medicine, Health and Wellness conference in Nigeria. She sought the support of the Federal Government for the success of the conference.

Professor Rosemary Ogu, the National President of MWAN, informed the Minister about the association’s efforts in promoting, sensitizing, and adopting health facilities for breast and cervical cancer treatment.

Ogu expressed excitement about the free Cervical Cancer HPV vaccination for girls launched by the federal government and expressed MWAN’s readiness to be fully involved in the next phase to be launched in the remaining states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“We are particularly excited that the federal government has launched the free Cervical Cancer HPV vaccination for girls. We look forward to the next phase to be launched in the remaining states and hope we are fully involved. MWAN is ready in all the states of the federation and FCT”, she stated.