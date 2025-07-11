FG Hails Super Falcons’ Victory

The Federal Government through the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim, has expressed deep pride and excitement following the Super Falcons’ narrow but decisive 1–0 victory over Botswana in the ongoing 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), a result that secures Nigeria’s place in the quarterfinals of the continental tournament.

In a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Jonathan Eze, on Friday, the Minister hailed the Super Falcons as more than just athletes, describing them as “warrior queens in boots—graceful, determined, and unshaken.”

She congratulated the team for their performance, noting that their success is a reflection of the resilience, excellence, and strength of Nigerian women on the African stage.

“This victory is not only a sporting feat; it is a bold reaffirmation of the limitless potential of Nigerian women. It symbolizes the rising tide of female empowerment in our country,” she said.

The Minister emphasized that the win comes at a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s sociopolitical journey, describing it as “Women O’Clock”—a time when the contributions of women are central to shaping the nation’s future.

She linked the Falcons’ victory to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which aims to build an inclusive and empowering environment for all Nigerians, especially women and girls.

She also praised the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, for her unwavering commitment to women and children through the Renewed Hope Initiative, which leverages sports and social development as tools for national transformation.

“The Super Falcons are symbols of possibility and courage,” the Minister stated. “They carry the hopes of a generation and embody the unity and strength of our nation. Nigerian women, girls, and families across the country are behind them, celebrating every stride.”

The Minister also underscored the significance of the team’s achievement in light of ongoing advocacy for the Special Seats Bill, which seeks greater representation for women in Nigeria’s National Assembly.

She described the team’s performance as a live testament to the importance of representation, saying: “Just as these athletes have earned their place through talent and tenacity, so too must Nigerian women be given the opportunity to lead and contribute at all levels.”

She further highlighted the role of sports in promoting national cohesion and family values, key pillars of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs. “When our girls win, the whole nation celebrates—families bond, communities unite, and a shared sense of pride is born. This is the transformative power of sport.”

The Minister urged the Super Falcons to continue their inspiring journey: “You are not just winning matches; you are changing narratives and building a legacy. Fly on, Super Falcons—fearless and free. In every goal, we see a nation’s pride. With you, we rise.”