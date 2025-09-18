FG Hails Soil Values’s Impact To Agric Devt At National Workplan

The Federal Government has commended The International Fertilizer Development Centre (IFDC) through its programme Soil Values for its contributions to the development of agriculture in the country, which and aims to improve soil quality.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness & Productivity Enhancement, Dr. Kingsley Uzoma, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening of the three-day 2026 National Workplan for Agriculture Development in Abuja.

The 2026 National Workplan Worshop draws about 50 participants from the three Pilot states of Kano, Jigawa and Bauchi is being sponsored by the The International Fertilizer Development Centre (IFDC) through its programme Soil Values, a DGIS funded Programme.

In his remarks, Uzoma said President Bola Tinubu was interested in the total transformation of the agricultural sector in Nigeria. “Because of the peculiarities of our environment, the Savannah and Sahel regions have suffered extensive degradation, rendering millions of hectares of agricultural land unproductive.

That’s why the government is very happy with what the Soil Value Programme has come to do.” Uzoma also acknowledged the contributions of The Livestock Productivity & Resilience Project (L-PRES) and Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) alongside efforts from other regions. He emphasized that the federal government is committed to working with partners at all levels to secure the agricultural sector’s future.