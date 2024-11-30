FG Hails Okonjo-Iweala’s Reappointment As WTO DG

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has congratulated Ngozi Okonjo Iweala on her reappointment as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

This was contained in a statement on Saturday by the Minister’s media team, Sulaiman-Ibrahim stated that the remarkable achievements of the former Minister of Finance, underscores her exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and transformative contributions to global trade in her capacity as the Director General.

She noted that as the first woman and first African to lead the WTO, Okonjo-Iweala continues to break barriers and set an inspiring example for Nigerian women and girls.

The statement reads in parts: “On behalf of all Nigerian women, I am extending my heartfelt congratulations to our own Ngozi Okonjo Iweala on her re-appointment as DG of WTO, which is a well-deserved testament to her tireless commitment to fostering global economic progress and equity.

“She is a huge inspiration to, not only Nigerian women but globally. We are proud of her achievements and the pride and honour she has brought to our dear country, Nigeria.

“Her exceptional career and expertise in economics and international development with a focus on economic reforms, poverty reduction, and global trade, has earned her numerous accolades and goodwill.”

The minister prayed for continued guidance and wisdom for the world leader and urged Nigerian women and the girl child to continue to aspire and have self-belief that they can be the best in their chosen career paths with dedication and commitment.

Okonjo-Iweala while expressing gratitude to the organization’s 166 member nations for their trust and support, has, however, pledged to continue championing responsive, inclusive, and results-driven leadership that will be critical as the organization continues to advance a resilient, rules-based, and equitable global trading system.”

