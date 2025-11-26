FG Hails Ebenco Refinery Project

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Heineken Lokpobiri has praised Ebenco Global Link Limited, for its significant advancements in the construction of 30,000-barrel-per-day modular refinery project in Koko, Delta State.

During the inspection of the project, Lokpobiri described it as a strong indicator of renewed investor confidence in indigenous energy infrastructure, aligning with the Federal Government’s petroleum sector reforms under the Renewed Hope agenda.

The minister also highlighted the refinery’s potential role in a broader strategy to address pipeline vandalism and illegal refining by providing legitimate, scalable alternatives within the value chain.

Ebenco’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ebenezer Oluwagbemiga, affirmed that the refinery is on course will come on stream in phased capacity.. “We are taking this stage by stage,” Dr. Oluwagbemiga said. “for now, we are starting with 5,000 barrels steamed per day,” he said.

He added that beyond refining petroleum products, the project is expected to catalyze jobs, deepen local content, and materially reduce the incentives that drive illegal bunkering once full operations commence.