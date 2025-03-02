FG, Groups Launch Campaign To Boost Female Political Representation

Share

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has launched an advocacy campaign aimed at ensuring greater female representation in governance in Nigeria.

Speaking at the official flag-off of the “Ward 2 Ward: Her Seat in Parliament and Governance Campaign,” organised by the League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV) and the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) held in Abuja, the Minister informed that the campaign aimed at pushing for the 74 special seats bill and 35% affirmative action for women from local government to the national level.

The Minister who was represented by Joan Jumai, reaffirmed commitment to work with all stakeholders to drive sustainable change.

“As the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, it is a new dawn; under my watch, we are fully committed to working with all stakeholders—political parties, civil society, the private sector, and development partners—to synchronize advocacy efforts, strengthen institutional frameworks, and drive sustainable change.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are witnessing a renewed commitment to women’s empowerment, recognizing that inclusive governance is not just about fairness; it is a driver of economic growth, social stability, and sustainable development.*

She appreciated President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to ensuring that Nigerian women take their rightful place in leadership and governance.

“Political participation does not happen in isolation – it is tied to economic independence, education, and social support systems. We must create pathways for more women to enter leadership, ensuring that by 2027, we do not just increase women’s representation, but we normalize it.”

The National President of NILOWV, Irene Awuna Ikhegh, in her address, highlighted the importance of the campaign in advancing women’s political participation.

She emphasized that this movement is not just about increasing women’s numbers in governance, but about creating a society where women’s voices are truly heard in policy-making processes.

“This campaign is an urgent call for all stakeholders to ensure the inclusion of women at all levels of governance. We must leverage this constitutional review process to push for a fairer, more inclusive society.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lend his voice in support of this bill. I also urge the National Assembly to prioritize it.

“This is not just a women’s issue but a national issue that will shape the future of Nigeria.”

Similarly, the National Chairperson of NAWOJ, Aisha Ibrahim, assured that Nigerian women journalists would use their platforms to amplify the voices of women, ensuring that the campaign gains the momentum it deserves.

“As media professionals, we understand the power of the press and will employ our mediums to ensure this campaign succeeds,” she stated with confidence, urging all women to actively participate in the process.

Similarly, Bassey Ita Ikpang, the Chairperson of NAWOJ FCT chapter, pledged to rally grassroots support, leveraging the power of female journalists and male allies in the FCT.

“Our strength lies in mobilizing the grassroots. NAWOJ FCT is committed to using the influence of our members, both female and male journalists, to ensure that women’s representation is not just a dream, but a reality,” she said.

The initiative, which will unfold across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas, aims to sensitize citizens on the need for special seats in Parliament for women and the full implementation of the 35% affirmative action.

The stakeholders took the opportunity to highlight Nigeria’s lagging gender representation in governance, with recent statistics revealing that women make up a mere 5.6% of Nigeria’s National Assembly.

This stark figure stands in contrast to global examples, such as Rwanda and Tanzania, where the introduction of special seats for women has significantly boosted female participation in politics.

Both countries serve as beacons of hope for what can be achieved through affirmative action policies.

The key message of the day was a call to action: it is time for Nigerian women to be empowered, not just politically, but socially and economically, to ensure the nation achieves its full potential.

