FG Grants United Nigeria Flight Approval To UK, Italy, Others

The Federal Government has granted United Nigerian Airlines, one of the nation’s leading domestic airlines flight the approval to operate international flights in six countries.

The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development in an approval letter dated September 8, signed by Mr Hassan Ejiburu, the Director of Air Transport Management to the United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited said the airline would operate international flights to the United States of America, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It was noted that the approval was in with the subsisting Bilateral Air Services Agreement between Nigeria and each of the countries.

The letter read, “I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 2nd August 2023 on the above subject and convey the Honourable Minister’s approval for the designation of Messrs United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited to operate international flight operations to the undermentioned countries and cities

“Netherlands (Amsterdam), Italy (Rome), United Arab Emirates (UAE) (Dubai), United Kingdom (London), United States of America (USA) (Houston) and Ireland (Dublin).”

“The designation of Messrs United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited is in line with the subsisting Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the governments of the six mentioned countries.

“Consequently, the airline is hereby advised to liaise with the Civil Aviation Authorities of the aforementioned countries for documentation prior to commencement of scheduled flight operations.

However, you are obliged to comply with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulation (Nig. CARs (2023) Part 18.5.1.1 A-C by taking further steps to liaise with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in fulfilling the requirements if necessary.

“Kindly note that the approval has been communicated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its further necessary actions.”

It should be noted that United Nigerian Airlines first started its flight operations in 2021 and operated scheduled flights in major Nigerian cities under Prof. Obiora Okonkwo as Chairman.

The Airline had obtained approval earlier for regional flights following it’s finalizing arrangements to commence operations to some West Coast states in a couple of weeks with the arrival of its additional aircraft in October.