FG Grants Pioneer Status Incentive To 31 Investors In 2025

The Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has granted 31 Pioneer Status Incentives (PSI), approvals-in-principle to investors between the first and third quarters of 2025, aimed at boosting investment flow and creating jobs across multiple sectors.

PSI is a federal government tax holiday program that offers qualifying companies relief from corporate income tax for a specified period, encouraging investment in critical areas of the economy.

Executive Secretary of NIPC, Ms. Aisha Rimi, confirmed the update on Thursday during a press briefing in Abuja reviewing the Commission’s activities for the year. She was represented by Abubakar Yerima, Director of Strategic Services at NIPC.

According to Rimi, in Q1 2025, the Commission laid a strong foundation for investment facilitation, which included high-value investment leads, institutional strengthening, expansion of the National Investment Certification Programme for States (NICPS), administration of the PSI, and enhancements to the one-stop investment center services.

In Q2 2025, major activities focused on converting investment announcements into tangible projects, strengthening digital platforms, and deepening subnational investment readiness. During this period, the Commission processed 713 investor enquiries, facilitated 71 business registrations, approved 186 expatriate quotas, and awarded PSI to 17 companies, creating 3,016 direct jobs across manufacturing, ICT, agro-processing, and renewable energy sectors.

Q3 2025 was marked by strategic partnerships, sectoral development, digital upgrades, and expanded subnational support.

The Commission processed 672 investor enquiries, facilitated 189 business registrations, completed the upgrade of the Single Window Investment Platform (SWIP), granted PSI to 14 investors (approvals-in-principle), issued 10 certificates, and approved 8 PSI extensions, creating 2,416 direct jobs.

Rimi noted that arrangements have been concluded for a smooth transition to the Economic Development Incentive (EDI) framework by January 2026, which is expected to further enhance investment facilitation and economic growth.