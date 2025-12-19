FG Grants NRCRI Mandate To Produce Varieties Of Turmeric Tea

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially granted the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), Umudike, a certificate of patent for a groundbreaking technological innovation on the formulation and production of three varieties of tea developed from turmeric rhizomes and leaves.

The patent, presented by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology (FMIST), Mr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, was issued under the Patent and Design Act, CAP 344 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990, with the following reference details:

The achievement underscores NRCRI’s expanding role in advancing scientific innovation, enhancing agricultural value addition, fostering commercialization of indigenous crops, and promoting Nigeria’s growing herbal wellness and nutraceutical industry.

Turmeric, globally recognised for its medicinal, antioxidant, and immune-boosting properties, has now been transformed by the NRCRI research team—led by Dr. Rachel Majekodunmi Omodamiro—into three novel tea variants.

The innovation promises enhanced health benefits, increased enterprise opportunities, and greater contributions to Nigeria’s economy.

Executive Director of NRCRI, Professor Chiedozie Egesi, said the Federal Government’s recognition of the breakthrough reinforces the strength of Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem and demonstrates the potential of indigenous crops to drive sustainable development.