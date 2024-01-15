FG grants NAMA’s request to overhaul airspace communication

The Federal Government has acceded to the request of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to overhaul and modernise the communication architecture of the country’s airspace. The Managing Director of NAMA, Engr. Ahmed Umar Farouk, disclosed to New Telegraph at the weekend in Abuja.

He noted that the communication difficulty encountered between air traffic controllers and aircraft pilots became difficult as a result of epileptic electricity supply which he described as a national issue, stressing that the agency had declared an emergency on electricity. He said: “We have declared an emergency on power because the moment you don’t have power, it is very difficult to communicate signal into the air that the air pilot will make use of and communicate. Those are challenges and we have that aspect of the satellite system. “The performance is fast deteriorating. Electronics generally, the lifespan doesn’t go beyond ten years. We are into 15 years of this product. What we are saying is that it is fast deteriorating and the government has acceded to our request to quickly modernise it and we are going beyond modernising. We want to key into the latest technology as far as surveillance system is concerned.” Farouk further stated that the key responsibility of NAMA is communication between pilots and air traffic controllers, saying, “we had issues before but I want to assure Nigerians that the communication architecture of Nigerian airspace is now broadened.”

Speaking for the chief executive officers after the signing of the performance bond with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, the NAMA MD said his agency was the heart of the industry. He noted that what they did by signing the performance bond was a commitment to help the minister achieve his objectives for the overall good interest of the aviation industry. He said: “Much is expected of us. We are not oblivious to the fact that there are challenges and they are normal. As human beings, they are expected to tackle those challenges and what we have signed today is in line with the five-point agenda of the Minister and call on the Renewed Hope of Mr. President. We want to assure you that we are going to make sure we implement all that is expected of us so that Nigerians can benefit from it.” Experts in airspace management are of the view that Nigeria’s airspace is one of the safest. They, however, commend the desire of the newly appointed NAMA MD to push for a complete overhaul of the system, especially air trafficpilot communication they believe needs to be rejig for maximum efficiency. For several years, most of the navigational facilities were not only obsolete but grossly inadequate and posed a danger to air travellers. Pilots were visibly angry over poor Navaids at most of the airports. Aerodromes suffered from long periods of neglect, poor planning, and wanton corruption that left the sector in a precarious situation. A few years ago, the agency deployed a traffic sequencing manager – arrival manager and departure manager with an automated clearance delivery system at Lagos and Abuja said to have been completed in December 2021, and the deployment of Wide Area Multilateration Surveillance System for low-flying helicopters in the Gulf of Guinea completed in February 2022. This project cost over N3 billion. Others are the procurement of two new mobile control towers delivered for Lagos and Abuja and commissioned in June 2021, worth over N1.7 billion, procurement of two additional mobile control towers for Kano and Port Harcourt delivered December 2021, also worth over N1.7 billion for contingency use.