FG Grants Firm Right To Resume $300 Helicopter Landing Levies

The Federal Government has lifted the temporary suspension on the enforcement of helicopter landing levies, granting MESSRS NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited the right to resume collection of charges related to air navigation services for helicopter operations by oil companies in the Gulf of Guinea.

According to a ministerial directive, Naebi Dynamic Concepts Ltd is to immediately resume collection of levies for helicopter landings at fields, platforms, terminals, rigs, FPSOs (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading units), heliports, helipads, and aerodromes, in accordance with its contractual mandate.

In a statement issued by Abdullahi Musa, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the directive specified that Naebi is to invoice oil companies directly.

However, helicopters operated by members of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) are exempted from the charges levied by the consultant.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had in June 2024 suspended the collection following objections raised by AON.

At the time, some helicopter operators refused to comply with the $300 landing levy, expressing concerns over what they described as multiple taxation.

In protest, several operators indicated their intention to join the AON, with the aim of resisting the enforcement of the levy by Naebi Dynamics.

It was also alleged that the operators attempted to sabotage the Federal Government’s initiative by seeking the intervention of a major airline owner to thwart the collection process.

With the new directive, enforcement is expected to continue under stricter compliance, as the government moves to regulate helicopter navigation charges in the offshore oil sector.

