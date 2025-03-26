New Telegraph

March 26, 2025
FG Grants 2-Year VAT Exemption To Pharmaceutical Raw Materials

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced a two-year exemption from import duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) for critical raw materials essential for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The exemption, granted under a presidential executive order, was disclosed on Thursday in a statement by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Wale Adeniyi.

The statement, signed by the NCS National Public Relations Officer, Assistant Comptroller Abdullahi Maiwada, specified that the relief covers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), excipients, and other essential raw materials needed for producing medicines, Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs), Rapid Diagnostic Kits, reagents, and packaging materials.

Details later…

