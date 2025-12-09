FG, Governors Differ On Education Funding

The Federal Government and state governors have disagreed on the adequacy of education funding in Nigeria, during the maiden Nigeria Education Forum (NEF 2025) held in Abuja.

The event was organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) and Committee of States’ Commissioners of Education in Nigeria (COSCEN).

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who opened the summit, highlighted that federal allocations to education have steadily increased, rising from N1.54 trillion in 2023 to N2.18 trillion in 2024 and N3.52 trillion in 2025, reflecting the administration’s commitment to education as a foundation for national development.

He noted that key agencies, including TETFUND and UBEC, have also seen budgetary growth, and that the Student Loans Act of 2024 has disbursed N86.3 billion to over 450,000 students. Shettima called for greater private-sector participation in education financing, particularly in infrastructure, school maintenance, security, and teacher welfare.

In contrast, NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said national education spending remains 3% of GDP, below UNESCO’s 4–6% benchmark, and far short of the recommended 15–20% of total budgets for sustainable financing.

He acknowledged increased state allocations, from N1 trillion in 2022 to N3.6 trillion in 2025 but warned that execution gaps remain a major challenge, with only 67% of budgeted funds utilised in 2024, creating an ₦800 billion shortfall in capital projects.

AbdulRazaq projected improvements in 2026, noting that states such as Lagos, Kano, Enugu, Kaduna, Katsina, and Abia would collectively allocate N1.8 trillion to education, with several states expected to meet or exceed the 15% global benchmark.

He expressed hope that addressing debt servicing challenges would further strengthen education funding.