FG Goes Tough On Foreigners Acquiring Passports, Vows Prosecution

The Comptroller General of Immigration (CGIS), Kemi Nandap, has insisted that only “bona fide” citizens are eligible to apply and obtain Nigerian passports. Consequently, she has directed Passport Control Officers (PCOs) to firm-up the process of vetting and other security checks, in a bid to protect the integrity and sanctity of the passport.

The CGIS gave the charge yesterday while declaring open a three-day workshop with the theme: ‘Strengthening Identity Management through Innovations in Passport Administration’. The programme, which drew Passport Control Officers (PCOs) from across the country, aims to equip participants with new knowledge on ICT integration, customer satisfaction and document vetting.

Addressing the officers, Nandap said: “Please, I want you to know that this workshop is not a joke, because rising from this three-day workshop, any officer, any person who is caught, whether in your service, whether in your station or your post, because you will be responsible for everyone under your command – every of your officers, you are there supervising them.

“So please, I am begging you now so that you won’t have to beg me. I am begging you now so you don’t come to beg me afterwards. We must all be open to it. It is not enough for you to do the ordinary, to do just the bare minimum. It is not acceptable, because the post you hold is very critical.” She continued: “You must be diligent and you must be speedy.

The timeline must be maintained. I don’t want anyone calling me that, ‘oh, we applied for passports three months ago and they are still not ready’. “So, we must maintain that timeline and we must make sure that it goes through the rigours of security checks.

There must be absolute vetting. You must all be up and doing it. It is not just for you to sit in your offices and have your people do whatever they need to do.” Meanwhile, the immigration chief has vowed the authority’s readiness to prosecute non-Nigerians found with the passport. She charged officers to maintain vigilance, expressing concern about reports of the infraction.