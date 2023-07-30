FG Goes After Own Assets Fraudulently Procured

…files motion for stay of execution on 2A, Ikoyi Osborn Road Property

In a bid to shore up revenue to meet piling expenditure obligations, the Federal Government is set to retrieve her landed assets/ properties fraudulently procured in any part of the country and overseas.

A constituted government’ team is currently working on clues that will lead to recovering the federal government’s landed assets fraudulently taken over by individuals and organisations.

To this end, the government over the weekend, applied for a stay of execution of the order of a Federal High Court in Lagos, which directed its agents to vacate a property situated at No. 2A Osborn Road Ikoyi, in Lagos, one of the government properties in contention.

The property located on No. 2A Osborne Road, a highbrow location of Lagos state has been a subject of litigation at the high court. It was leased to Associated Property Development Company Limited by FG in 1983.

The court had, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Daniel Osagor, ordered agencies of the government that are within the premises, to within seven days, vacate the choice property.

The order followed an application the company brought against FG.

Not satisfied with the decision of the high court, FG, through its lawyers led by A.U Mustapha & C, on Friday, July 28, 2023, not only filed a Motion on Notice to stay the execution of the order but has also, taken the matter before the Court of Appeal.

A senior official in the presidency who informed New Telegraph of the government’s resolve to recover all landed properties/ assets that were fraudulently procured said no stone will remain unturned in the process of re-taking such assets.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said that, to track all government assets, the proposed National Assets Register will be made to be in the custody of all government assets both within and outside the country.

He said government realises that some private individuals, organizations are illegally in the custody of government assets, thereby denying the government much-needed revenue accruing from the properties.

Speaking to the 2A Osborne property in Ikoyi which occupies a parcel of land measuring about 9, 191. 167 square meters, he said the land was originally allocated to the defunct Department of Post and Telecommunication by the Colonial government in 1954. Nigerian Telecommunications Limited NITEL, later assumed its ownership, when it was created.

He said it was leased out to Associated Property Development Company Limited in 1983 under the administration of Late President Shehu Shagari, with Chief Audu Ogbe as Minister of Communications.

According to the document availed to New Telegraph, the lease document signed by Chief Audu Ogbe on September 29, 1983, was for a lease of the land for 25 years.

The lease agreement states that the lessee- Associated Property Development Company Limited was to develop a housing complex on the land on a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) basis, with the expectation that it would have recovered its investment on the property and made a profit in 25 years and hand it over to the government ( lessor). Adhering to the terms of the lease agreement meant the federal government taking over the property in September 2008.

The less ( APDCL) violated the agreement. According to the source, ” the firm claimed it secured an extension of the lease for another 25 years and obtained a Certificate of Occupancy on the property from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing”.

However, a White paper by the Oluwole Rotimi Commission of Inquiry into federal government landed property (which investigated hundreds of landed properties of the federal government across the nation, whose copy was sighted by this Medium said there was no evidence of a fresh transaction.

“The commission notes the alienation of NITEL’s land at Ikoyi, Lagos. There was no formal reaction of the Ministry of Communications on the matter until the commission wound up its public sittings.

“The commission took a serious view of the deliberate effort made by the Ministry of Communications to conceal information about the property (No 2A Osborn Road, Ikoyi). It contends that the attitude confirms the commission’s fears that the whole transaction smacks of corruption.

“The commission found it strange that the lease agreement entered into in 1983 in respect of the property is still subsisting despite disapproval by the Council of Ministers.

“It observes that there is no evidence of a new lease agreement. The commission found it rather curious that the maximum term of 18 years imposed by the Council of Ministers was not only exceeded first by the Ministry of Communications which increased it to 25 years but more ridiculously by the FMW&H which brought it up to 50 years.”

The commission recommended that the FMW&H should withdraw all allocations made on the land in question and issue appropriate title documents to NITEL to enable it to repossess its land.

In addition, it recommended that NITEL should enter into direct negotiations with the occupants of the occupants of land on its own terms; all monies paid to FMW&H in lieu of the 15 flats from the developers should be refunded; and that all government officials involved in the non-implementation of the Federal Executive Council decisions on the transaction be identified and appropriately disciplined.

Acting on the White paper report, former Minister of State, FMW&H, Garba Madaki Ali, revoked the C of O earlier issued to APDCL and directed the Managing Director of NITEL, in a letter dated January 14, 2002, to enter into direct negotiations with the occupants of its land on terms acceptable to it and thereafter, apply to the ministry for issuance of title document in respect of the affected land.

The developer, it was learned procured a C of O number 90/90/37 on the property in question in 1997 for a term of 50 years, which changed its status. It made a fruitless effort to retain them but failed with them.

Minister Ali, in a June 4, 2002 letter told the to o company that the decision to revoke the C-of-O which he had no power to change.

The FMW&H in a newspaper advertisement on May 10, 2023, claimed that despite the revocation, APDCL went ahead and procured a Deed of Mortgage over the property in its name with a third party.

Meanwhile, the federal government, will institute criminal charges against an individual or organizations who takes over government assets in a fraudulent manner said the source who is a senior official of the government.

” A situation where a sitting tenant suddenly becomes the landlord by procuring fraudulent C of O will be resisted”, he said.