FG Gives Update On Distribution Of 102,000 Metric Tons Of Grains

President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government on Tuesday said the distribution of the 102,000 metric tons of assorted grains will commence soon.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris while giving an update on the directive of the President to release the grains to address food inflation.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Idris said the assorted grains would be available in the next two weeks, and the distribution would start immediately.

The minister explained that the government hopes that the grains would crash the current prices of food items in the country.

He said, “The essence is that we want it to reach the real target, the masses, and not just anybody. We hope to make them available in the next week or a maximum of two. By that time, we will start the distribution.

“The thinking is that once these grains are made available and they are not enough, the Federal Government will take another measure.

“We are hoping this (42,000 metric tons grains) will cushion the effect for some time before that one comes up. And if the situation does not appear to improve, the FG will still come up with other measures.

“The idea is that the government must bring down the cost of food and make it available to Nigerians. That is the directive the President has given.

“The other 60,000 is from the rice millers’ association. The Federal Government is buying that one from them. But I know that some journalists just added the figures together. But it is important we need to make that distinction.”