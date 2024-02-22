FG Gives Fresh Update On Wage Award

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has disclosed that the wage award of N35,000 for January and February 2024 is being processed.

New Telegraph reports that the development follows accusations from the TUC, which claimed the government was not taking serious steps towards implementing the pact signed with organized labour.

But in a statement on Wednesday, the Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said the government has so far paid the wage award for four out of six months.

She stated that the Federal Government has reviewed the commitments made with the organized labour in the agreement entered with labour and wishes to state that very substantial progress has been made.

“On the payment of wage award of N35,000 for Six Months, the Government has so far paid for four months up to 31st December 2023. The remaining two months of January and February 2024 are being processed,” the statement read.

“On the Minimum Wage Committee, Government has on 30th January 2024, inaugurated a 37 Member Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage to review and come up with an acceptable and sustainable Minimum Wage for Nigerian Workers. The Committee has so far held two meetings and discussions are ongoing.”

(iii) With respect to the suspension of collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) on Diesel for Six Months beginning from October 2023, this was effected immediately. It is on record, that no one has been subjected to this form of taxation since October 2023.

(iv) On the provision of CNG Buses and conversion Kits, Government has so far made substantial financial commitments in this area. These buses will be rolled out very soon to alleviate the transportation challenges being faced by Nigerians.

(v) On the issue of various tax incentives as contained in the agreement, the Government has commenced a series of engagements with relevant stakeholders while all necessary machinery is being put in place for effective implementation.

(vi) On the Leadership Crises rocking NURTW and RTEAN, the Government waded into the matter and the issue has been amicably resolved. The Lagos State Government was mandated to address the matter and as we speak, the Executive Body of the Union has been inaugurated and all contending issues are resolved.

(vii) With respect to the outstanding Salaries and wages of Tertiary Education workers in federally owned Educational Institutions, the Government has paid in full the four months’ outstanding salaries to ASUU as approved by Mr President. Action is ongoing with respect to other Unions as well.

(viii) So far, 3,140,819 households including vulnerable Pensioners have benefitted from the N25,000 monthly conditional cash transfer amounting to N68.3 Billion before the temporary suspension of the programme.

(ix) With respect to the issue of subsidized distribution of Fertilizers to Farmers across the Country, the Government has made tremendous progress in this regard to ensure effective distribution to farmers to boost agricultural production.

(x) The government has constantly engaged various State Governments and the Private Sector on the issue of the implementation of wage awards for their workers and this has been receiving favourable compliance from State Governments. The government will continue to use all relevant channels to ensure the sustainability of the programmes.

(xi) In order to encourage Micro and Small Enterprises as contained in Mr President’s Broadcast on 1st August 2023 to the Nation, plans have reached an advanced stage to accelerate the process of job creation through the release of funds to Micro and Small Scale businesses.

(xii) In order to ascertain the level of rehabilitation of the Refineries in the country, a joint visitation by the Government and Organized Labour was successfully carried out today, 21st February 2024 and it was established that the Port-Harcourt Refinery is 80% completed. Production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) will commence before the end of the year.

In conclusion, the Federal Government is committed to social dialogue with organized labour and other stakeholders towards achieving industrial peace and harmony, while prioritizing workers’ welfare.