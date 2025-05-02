New Telegraph

FG Gives Foreigners With Expired Visas 3 Months To Vacate Nigeria

The Federal government through the Immigration service on Friday revealed it has given foreigners with expired visas three months to vacate the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and signed by the Public Relations Officer, Akinsola Akinlabi.

The NIS warned that overstaying now attracts daily fines of “$15, plus bans of up to five years or permanent blacklisting” starting from September 2025.

Also, the statement announced the introduction of a mandatory online landing card for inbound foreigners and exit card for outbound travelers — both accessible at lecard.immigration.gov.ng.

“A 3-month grace period allows foreigners with expired visas to exit Nigeria without penalty, ending August 1st, 2025.” the statement added.

 

