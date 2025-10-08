FG Gives Conditions To Enhance Public Asset Investment Inflows 

The Federal Government has given conditions required to enhance the performance of public assets, attract investment inflows and to ensure economic growth across key sectors. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume made this disclosure at the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit interactive session in Abuja. Titled “Public Asset Management and the Rule of Law: Building a Framework for Long-Term Sustainable Investment,” Akume noted that the poor performance of public assets can be turned around with “Strong policies that stimulate private capital inflows, good governance practices, asset management systems that limit value extraction, robust legal and regulatory frameworks devoid of fragmentation, and efficient institutional coherence.”

Represented by Olusegun Adekunle, a

retired Permanent Secretary in the Office of the SGF, Akume said, “These conditions will soar performance of public assets, stimulate investment inflows, and bring about high positive impact on the economy.”

The SGF stressed that that Nigeria is abundantly endowed with public assets including land, infrastructure, state-owned enterprises, and strategic institutions, which, if effectively managed, can become platforms for wealth creation and prosperity.

“Yet, many of these assets remain underexplored and perform below their potentials,”

He expressed that the Bola Tinubu’s administration take cognizance of the economic potential of effective asset management and has taken necessary actions to strengthen the institutional framework for the management of public assets.

“The boldest manifestation is the strengthening of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), which signifies combined institutional, legal and regulatory reforms,” Akume stated.

“MOFI is responsible for managing and optimising the government’s portfolio of assets, including investments, estates, and rights to grow national wealth and prosperity.”

He added that by empowering MOFI, the government aims to build a central institution for public asset management capable of unlocking non-tax revenues, strengthening fiscal sustainability, and attracting private capital to close Nigeria’s infrastructure gap.

“All these invariably translate into jobs, growth, and improved quality of life for citizens,” he noted.

Akume described the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) dialogue as “critical” to achieving this transformation, noting that it requires broad collaboration.

“Government cannot achieve this transformation alone,” he said. “The legislature, the judiciary, the private sector, civil society, and development partners all have roles to play.”

He further noted that the forums such as the NESG Summit are important for building consensus and generating practical solutions that translate policy discussions into measurable outcomes.

“Forums like this therefore help to build consensus, align priorities, and generate practical solutions.

“Your outcomes should uniquely point towards bridging the gap between legislative reforms and economic development, ensuring that conversations such as would be held here are translated into actionable frameworks,” Akume noted.