FG Gives Condition As Germany Set To Deport 14,000 Nigerians

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said Garmany is set to deport no fewer than 14, 000 Nigerians who have been residing in the country for some time.

This move according to the German Chancellor has seen a significant number of initial asylum applications from Nigerians in 2023, with a comparatively low recognition rate

Approximately 12,500 Nigerians are in a condition of tolerance in Germany as a result of the Nigerian government’s reluctance to admit people without the necessary identity documents.

Nigeria had long been one of the top 10 countries of origin for German asylum applicants, but recently, the proportion has begun to decline.

But the current spike in Nigerians filing initial asylum claims in 2023 has sparked worries. Nearly 14,000 Nigerians might be deported, and the great majority of them do not have the necessary identification cards.

Nigeria is prepared to welcome them back "as long as they have behaved well," but only if they stand to gain something from it.

In talks with Nigerian officials, Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed the importance of working together to resolve the deportation situation. What he said was

“We are prepared to collaborate in order to enhance migration,” the statement stated, adding that Germany would be happy to send back any Nigerian nationals who have behaved well.

Even though Tinubu made a few evasive remarks, he alluded to the potential for cooperation in order to resolve the matter.

He underlined that the Nigerian government is ready to allow people to return, especially those who are recognised as fellow citizens and have behaved well.

Germany-issued replacement documents are not now accepted by Nigerian authorities. Scholz and Tinabu also talked about this subject. He said a few evasive things during the joint press conference:

The fact that a large number of Nigerians in Germany are about to be deported emphasises the difficulties that both countries in the migration process face.

Three main aspects of this ongoing issue are the acknowledgement of asylum claims, the unavailability of identity documents, and the necessity of cooperation.

It remains to be seen how this scenario develops and what terms will be agreed upon to assist the return of these persons to Nigeria, as both Germany and Nigeria attempt to find common ground on this issue.