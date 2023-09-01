FG Gives 36 States, FCT N2bn Post-Subsidy Palliative

The Federal Government on Friday announced that it has given N2 billion to each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the proposed post-subsidy palliative meant to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy on petroleum products.

It would be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government launched a N5 billion palliative package for all states and the FCT.

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy made this known while speaking at a press conference to lay out some of his major policy ideas for the country’s economy.

The facility, according to Mr Edun, was a combination of grants and borrowing from the federal government for the 36 States and FCT.

According to him, the cash was not included in the proposed $800 million World Bank loan to mitigate the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to the minister, the Federal Government must withhold the remaining N3 billion in order to prevent an increase in inflation rates if the money were distributed all at once.

While the government cannot rely on borrowing to support the national budget, according to the minister, it will mobilize money from increased oil production to generate more foreign currency and foster an atmosphere that will attract domestic and international investors who will work to boost the economy and create jobs.

He based the administration’s economic strategy on boosting income, managing debt well, and automating revenue collection to plug leaks and foster a climate that would encourage private sector actors to invest and thrive.

Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), who was present at the press conference, claimed that the oil corporation would have gone out of business if President Bola Tinubu had not removed of fuel subsidy upon taking office.

Mr Kyari also said the government will start making more money soon following improved crude oil production, which he said was 1.7 million barrels as of Wednesday of this week and the removal of the fuels subsidy.