FG Gets $134m Loan From AFDB For Farmers, Seeds, Grain Production

The Federal Government said it has secured a $134 million loan from African Development Bank (AfDB) to boost the production of high-yielding seeds and grains.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari said this during the kick-off the 2024/2025 National Dry Season Farming Calabar.

Kyari said the government reintroduced the national dry season farming to boost year-round agricultural production, explaining that the loan will enable farmers top meet the target for increased food security.

According to him, the initiative is under the National Agricultural Growth Support Scheme-Agro Pocket (NAGS-AP) Project.

He said: “The Federal Government had declared an emergency on food production to enable all Nigerians to get easy access to quality and nutritional food at affordable rates.

“The government wants to use the agricultural sector for national economic revival through increase in production of some staple food crops such as wheat, rice, maize, sorghum, soybean, and cassava during both dry and wet season farming.

