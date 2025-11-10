FG, Germany Sign Technical Agreement To Strengthen Energy Transition

The Federal Government says it has signed a pivotal agreement with Germany to strengthen the technical foundations of its energy transition. Mr Bolaji Tunji, the Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Media Relations to the Minister of Power eaid this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Tunji said that the landmark achievement was contained in a new Joint Declaration of Intent on Bilateral Energy Transition Dialogue and Cooperation, endorsed at the Working Group on Power, Energy and Climate held in Germany.

He said that the working group also underscored the vital role of strategic partnerships between Nigerian and German companie, highlighting importance of the private sector for the energy relations between both countries.

Tunji said that the two countries also noted the continued progress on the “Presidential Power Initiative,” while looking forward to further progress in the realisation of the Initiative The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, who represented Nigeria at the event, said that the Joint Declaration was a game-changer for the country’s national energy architecture.

“It moves our partnership with Germany beyond dialogue into the realm of concrete technical assistance, ensuring Nigeria receives the specialised expertise needed to build a robust, sustainable, and secure energy future for our people.

“The enhanced technical cooperation complements the long-standing NigerianGerman Energy Partnership and was reached during the meeting where both countries reiterated their commitment to renewable energy and socio-economic development. also intensifies our close cooperation to advance energy security and renewable energy and energy efficiency for socioeconomic development in line with technology innovation and long-term decarbonisation targets,” he said.

Adelabu said that the partnership was already delivering tangible benefits, with Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) providing an additional nine million Euros in 2024 to the “Nigeria Energy Support Programme (NESP). ”This is in addition to a further 12 million Euros for the newly inaugurated “Energy Transition Challenge Fund (ETCF).”

The minister welcomed the progress, adding that the financial mechanisms, including the ‘Green Line of Credit’ for Nigeria’s Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the mobilisation of private investment through GET.invest, are critical enablers.