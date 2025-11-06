FG, German Chamber Partner to Export Skilled Nigerians

The Minister of Education Tunji Alausa has said the Federal Government will collaborate with the Giessen-Friedberg Chamber of Commerce in Germany to harness the skills of Nigerian TVET graduates to help fill the skilled manpower gap in Germany.

He said this when he received a delegation from the Chambers led by the Chief Executive Officer Matthias Leder.

The minister said Federal Government had revitalized all technical colleges to equip young Nigerians with practical skills that meet the nation’s technical manpower needs and position them for global opportunities.

He said: “We will now work to set up a technical working group to begin to draft the MoU with you and we will feed these students in our technical school to the pathway.

“We will do it in such a way that you will also come in for the assessment of these students while they are in school and even the ones we have trained.”