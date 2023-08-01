FG generates N44.4bn as gas flare penalties

The Federal Government collected about $85.1 million or N44.4bn as gas flare penalties from oil and gas companies from January 2023 to date.

The is according to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, (NUPRC). It said: “While efforts are towards flare elimination and not penalty, the commission has collected a total of $85.1m from January 2023 to date from gas flare penalty.” The NUPRC in the document, however, cautioned that the flare gas administration should not be viewed as a sustainable revenue stream.

It stated that the flare fees were to serve as a deterrent to drive the industry to greater compliance towards eliminating gas flaring, and generation of revenue from gas monetisation rather than flare payment. NUPRC said: “All companies currently flaring gas are charged gas flare fees in line with the relevant provisions of the law, thus driving down the appetite of oil and gas companies to continue gas flaring, while increasing government take from the sector.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the commission, being the sole regulatory body in Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas industry keeps a record of daily, weekly and monthly gas volumes from all oil and gas fields of operation.