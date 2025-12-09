FG Generates N360.30bn From Electronic Money Transfer Levy In 10 Months

The Federal Government generated N360.30 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) between January and October 2025, according to newly compiled data outlining monthly remittances during the period.

The EMTL a compulsory N50 charge imposed on recipients of electronic transfers of N10,000 and above continues to be a major nonoil revenue source, buoyed by the sustained rise in digital banking transactions and growing adop- tion of cashless payment channels across the country.

Monthly collections showed wide variations throughout the year, with remittances recorded as follows: January (N21.40 billion), February (N36.64 billion), March (N26.01 billion), April (N40.48 billion), May (N28.82 billion), June (N30.38 billion), July (N39.18 billion), August (N33.68 billion), September (N53.84 billion) and October (N49.87 billion).

October alone accounted for 13.84 per cent of total earnings for the 10-month period, ranking as the second-highest month af- ter September, which posted the year’s peak collection of N53.84 billion.

The strong inflows in both months mirror the surge in electronic transactions typically seen in the final quarter as businesses and individuals increase spending ahead of year-end activities.

The EMTL was introduced through the Finance Act as a replacement for the former stamp duty charge applied to electronic transfers. The levy applies to payments processed through banks, fintech operators and mo- bile money providers.

Proceeds from the levy are shared among the Federal, states and local governments, making it a strategic revenue stream for all tiers of government.

Although the levy has con- tributed significantly to public finances, it has also been the subject of public criticism, with many Nigerians expressing concerns over the cumulative burden of multiple bank charges.

Government officials, however, maintain that the levy is vital for broadening the nation’s tax base and supporting digital-driven rev- enue reforms. With collections now approaching N400 billion in just 10 months, the EMTL has emerged as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing digital revenue lines, supported by the expanding electronic payments ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Nigerians are set to experience major relief beginning January 2026, as the Federal Government prepares to abolish five frequently applied bank charges under its sweeping tax reform programme.

The reforms captured in the newly enacted Nigeria Tax Act (NTA), Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA), Nigeria Revenue Service Act (NRSA) and Joint Revenue Board Act (JRBA) are designed to ease the cost of doing business, support households and stimulate economic activity.

According to Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Com- mittee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, the measures will simplify tax administration and eliminate unnecessary financial pressures on citizens.

As part of the reforms, the N50 EMTL charged on transfers above N10,000 will be scrapped entirely, a move expected to boost financial inclusion, reduce the cost of digital transactions and further encourage the use of electronic payment channels nationwide.