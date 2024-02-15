FG Generated N34.311TRN Through Remita in 7 Years

The Managing Director/ CEO of Remita, Mr. ‘Deremi Atanda, has disclosed that a total of N34.311 trillion revenue was generated through the REMITA platform into the Federation Account between 2015 and 2022. Atanda disclosed this yester- day at the investigative hearing on ‘alleged revenue leakages through Remita platform and non-compliance substantively with standard operating procedure and other allied service agreement,’ by the House Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

While dismissing insinuations that Remita imposed additional fee apart from the approved N150 (which represents 10 per cent at current exchange rate) on revenue generating MDAs, Mr. Atanda disclosed that the Remita payment gateway platform provided additional technology services to the Federation at no cost, despite paying in foreign exchange for hosting the platform on cloud based platform. According to him, the sum through the platform in 2015, N2.8 trillion in 2016, N3.7 trillion in 2017, N4.6 trillion in 2018, N4.6 trillion in 2019, N4.2 trillion in 2020 being COVID year, N6 trillion in 2021 while N6.8 trillion was realised in 2022 fiscal year, respectively.

Atanda, who confirmed that Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) engaged Remita to provide the service as part of efforts geared towards shoring up revenue accruals to the Federation, affirmed that relevant agreements were signed and standard operating procedures were followed. According to him, the one per cent agreement fee payable to all the stakeholders involved in the contract agreement was reached in 2020 following earlier investigative hearing conducted where CBN, banks, Remita and other staff involved were asked to refund the chargeable fees collected from the services provided since inception.

The MD disclosed that CBN and Office of the Accountant General of the Federation had 100 per cent access to the platform while all revenues accruing into each of the 1,137 MDAs that pay through the Remita platform get the funds immediately and such revenues are accessed by the apex bank on a daily basis. He noted that the number of MDAs that pay through Remita had been inconsistent as some get approval to pull out at various times. He also dismissed allegation that Remita had some revenue that are unaccounted for, adding that there was no N29 billion accrued from National Housing Fund (NHF) trapped on Remita payment platform as alleged by one of the lawmakers.

While responding to question on the contract signed with Remita, the Accountant General of the Federation, who was represented by Director, Single Treasury, Mr. Mohammed Bello, disclosed that the 2.5 per cent fee accrued to OAGF goes directly into Federal Government’s account, and not OAGF’s account.