FG Generated N34.311trn Through REMITA In 7-Year

The Managing Director/CEO of REMITA, Mr. ‘Deremi Atanda has disclosed that a total of N34.311 trillion in revenue was generated through the REMITA platform into the Federation Account between 2015 and 2022.

Atanda disclosed this on Wednesday at the investigative hearing on ‘alleged revenue leakages through REMITA platform and non-compliance substantively with the standard operating procedure and other allied service agreement’, by the House Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

While dismissing insinuation that REMITA imposed additional fees apart from the approved N150 (which represents 10 per cent at the current exchange rate) on the revenue-generating MDAs, Mr Atanda disclosed that the REMITA payment gateway platform provides additional technology services to the Federation at no cost, despite pay in foreign exchange for hosting the platform on a cloud-based platform.

According to him, the sum of N1.5 trillion was remitted through the platform in 2015, N2.8 trillion in 2016, N3.7 trillion in 2017, N4.6 trillion in 2018, N4.6 trillion in 2019, N4.2 trillion in 2020 being COVID year, N6 trillion in 2021 while N6.8 trillion was realized in 2022 fiscal year, respectively.

Mr. Atanda who confirmed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) engaged REMITA to provide the service as part of efforts geared towards shoring up revenue accrued to the Federation, affirmed that relevant agreements were signed and standard operating procedures were followed.

According to him, the one per cent agreement fee payable to all the stakeholders involved in the contract agreement was reached in 2020 following an earlier investigative hearing conducted where CBN, Banks, REMITA and other staff involved were asked to refund the chargeable fees collected from the services provided since inception.

The MD disclosed that CBN and the office of the Accountant General of the Federation have 100 per cent access to the platform while all revenues accruing into each of the 1,137 MDAs that pay through the REMITA platform get the funds immediately and such revenues are accessed by the apex bank on daily basis.

He noted that the number of MDAs that pay through REMITA has been inconsistent as some get approval to pull out at various times.

He also dismissed the allegation that REMITA has some unaccounted-for revenue, adding that there is no N29 billion accrued from the National Housing Fund (NHF) trapped on the Remita payment platform as alleged by one of the lawmakers.

While responding to a question on the contract signed with Remita, Accountant General of the Federation who was represented by Director Single Treasury, Mr. Mohammed Bello disclosed that the 2.5% fee accrued to oAGF goes directly into the Federal Government’s account, not OAGF’s account.

He also added that efforts are ongoing to capture revenue being paid through foreign exchange into a revenue payment platform, adding that the pilot scheme arrangement being worked out in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs will come up in the next few weeks.

While ruling, Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Bamidele Salam announced that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, CBN Governor and Accountant General of the Federation would appear before the Committee, on Tuesday, 20th February 2024.