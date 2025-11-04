FG Generated N28bn, Recovered 90 Mining Sites In 2024 – Alake

Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Dele Alake, has said the Federal Government generated N28 billion in revenue in 2024 and so surpassed the ministry’s budgetary targets for the year.

He added that FG also recovered over 90 mining sites from illegal operators. He spoke during the SouthWest stakeholders’ dialogue and harped on the importance of lawful practices in solid mineral exploitation as part of broader efforts to promote good governance and sustainable development.

He also said the ministry in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps had established mining marshals with the purpose of securing mining sites.

Alake said: “Over 90 mining sites have been recovered, and over 300 illegal miners have been arrested with 50 of them being prosecuted, and over 20 illegal miners have been convicted since the inception of the present administration.