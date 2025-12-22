FG Fulfils Housing Pledge, National Honours To Super Eagles

Members of Nigeria’s Super Eagles have received their national honours certificates, alongside housing and land allocations, as rewards for their runner-up finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

This was done on Monday at the team’s Fez camp in Morocco, as Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Malam Shehu Dikko, stated that President Bola Tinubu had decided to do this before the start of the ongoing tournament.

Dikko, alongside NFF President Ibrahim Gusau and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports Sen. Abdul Ningi, confirmed that the honours were issued as MON or OON in line with existing awards already held by players, while the housing and land grants approved by

President Tinubu, have been fully processed with Certificates of Occupancy issued. The event was held in Fez, Morocco.

“This is the first time a promise made is fulfilled as early as this, and we believe it is a motivation for the players to excel at the 2025 AFCON,” Dikko said.

The players received certificates of occupancy in various locations like Lagos, Abuja and other cities across the country.

The Super Eagles take on Taifa Stars of Tanzania on Tuesday in their AFCON opener.