FG Fulfills Promises As D’Tigress’ Players Receive Documents Of Houses, National Honours

African Champions D’Tigress are in a more joyous mood in Lyon, venue of the FIBA Women’s World cup Qualifying Tournament, as they received the promises made to them by President Bola Tinubu, after winning the Afrobasket in August last year in Cote d’Ivoire.

The players and their officials were presented with their certificates for National honours and title documents to their houses allocated to them in Abuja by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko and the Director General, Hon Bukola Olopade alongside other top Government officials.

This Renewed Hope gesture is a clear departure from the experiences of the past, where Government promises take years and decades before they are frustratingly fulfilled.

The NSC Chairman said this is a prompt fulfilment of promises made by a President who truly cares with both his words and actions, stressing that Nigerian sports wouldn’t have pray for a better leader than President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in a time and season like this in the country’s sporting history.

” I want to first of all thank Mr President for making sports work again in Nigeria and giving every Nigerian athlete a renewed confidence that sports can truly change their lives and put food on their table, because it’s not just a leisure but a serious business”.