FG Forecasts N1.23trn Drop In Importation On Monetary Tightening

As the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) moves to prioritise trade facilitation, enforcement and revenue generation, the Federal Government has projected a drop in the value of goods importation by as much as N1.23 trillion from N66.90 trillion this year to N65.67 trillion in 2026.

The reduction in imports is to be effected through government tight monetary policy that will discourage demand for foreign goods and services. In the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), the government explained that currency depreciation would also wane, leading to a reduction in inflation rate anticipated in 2026 and 2027.

To actualise these, the Federal Government has also madanted Customs to renew emphasis on transparency, professionalism and compliance in its operations.

It noted that through technologically driven, collaborative and intelligence-led customs operations, NCS would further enhance collaboration with international partners, law enforcement agencies, customs administration of other countries to combat illicit trade and secure national interests.

According to the report, “the following strategies will be implemented to improve Customs revenue collections over the period; address all subsisting challenges to the transition and successful implementation of the e-Customs Project geared towards complete automation and simplification of Customs processes, including payments, in every Customs formation; effective implementation of the penalties and other measures embedded in the reviewed Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C45 L.F.N. 2004 in the medium term; robust and intensified anti-smuggling campaign and border management drive in collaboration with other government law enforcement agencies, towards reducing to the barest minimum, illicit trade and acts of economic sabotage that create sphere for revenue leakages.”

It further highlighted that Artificial Intelligence Instrument would be used in border surveillance under the e-Customs Project to check smuggling and enhance revenue collection; prioritisation of continuous and exhaustive Post Clearance Auditing mechanism to recover revenue losses; staff capacity development through training of the existing workforce and recruitment of new officers to promote efficiency, intelligence gathering, manpower re-enforcement and most importantly, improved revenue generation; sffective implementation of the customs trade modernization project and ensuring that the modernised and digitalized service do not lead to job losses.

It also said that the Fast Track Trader Programme would be upgraded to enhance trade facilitation; assessment and monitoring of all revenues collected on behalf of NCS by the various designated commercial banks.