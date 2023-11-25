FG Flags Off Wheat Dry Season Farming, Target 250,000 Farmers

The Federal Government is to support between 150,000 to 250,000 farmers with a 50% input subsidy to cultivate between 200,000 to 250,000 hectares and an expected yield of 1,250,000 tonnes of wheat, in the 2023-2024 Wheat Irrigation Farming Programs.

The aim is to reduce food inflation, as well as Nigeria’s dependence on foreign imports while increasing domestic consumption, promoting agricultural self-sufficiency and stimulating economic growth.

Speaking in Hadejia Jigawa State, Saturday, during the Flagg off of the 2023-2024 Dry Season Wheat Development Project, under the National Agricultural Growth Scheme, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said to achieve this goal, the government is committed to ensure that the support does get to the real Farmers.

He said, “By force of its very essence, dry season farming offers us a unique opportunity to harness the untapped potential of our land and diversify Nigeria’s food production capabilities. Indeed, its importance cannot be overstated, as it allows us to overcome seasonal limitations and meet the demands of our growing population while also bolstering our economy.”

The Minister reiterated that dry season farming is an integral part of the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and AgroPocket (NAGS-AP) Project, made possible by a $134m loan facility advanced to Nigeria by the African Development Bank(AfDB) and encapsulates this Administration’s resolve to expand the capacity of our farmers to engage in the cultivation of key staples like rice, maize, cassava and wheat, across the country.

He added that the aim is to increase crop yield by at least 20% compared to the previous year. These high-value staples will be joined by others like soybeans and sorghum in the wet season.

“Our farmers remain our most prized assets as a Nation, given that they produce the bulk of the food consumed in-country. As such Mr. President has charged us to ensure that they are adequately supported to increase their productivity.

“Accordingly, the Program will be Technology enabled, thus guaranteeing transparency and accountability in the provision of the subsidy and other support services like extension, insurance and additional finance. Equally, our farmers are guaranteed access to improved seeds – in this particular instance, I would like to point out that we are deploying heat-tolerant wheat varieties like Borlaug 100; and Attila.

The Minister notes, “Furthermore, we will progressively invest in irrigation infrastructure projects to optimize water usage and mitigate the challenges posed by the dry season. Undoubtedly, we do not expect a bed of roses and know that our path will be riddled with challenges.”

” Indeed, there have been quite a few already. But we are poised to take them on. We have been innovative in utilizing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to target already proven irrigated farm clusters; deploy verified farmer data; and map the farmers to AgroDealer Redemption Centers; and thankfully, we have already gained grounds. Smart (e) extension, detailing innovative irrigation techniques, promoting water conservation and good agronomic practices (GAP) are also being mainstreamed,” he added.

Abubakar Kyari explained “We will invest more in farm infrastructure, all with a view to enabling our farmers to maximize their agricultural output and overcome the limitations imposed by the elements. For us, the slogan is, “Farmers First: Farmers Always!”.

The Jigawa State Governor Mallam Umar Namadi, hints that “as many of us are aware, the Wheat Development Program an integral part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu aimed at accelerating the Nation’s drive to achieve food security. It also perfectly aligns with several aspects of our 12-Point Agenda for Greater Jigawa particularly as it affects food security, economic diversification, job creation, provision of sustainable means of livelihoods for the citizens, and overall poverty reduction.”

“Accordingly, both the Federal Government and the Government of Jigawa State have accorded a topmost priority to the Program for which all hands would be on deck to ensure its success.”

Umar Namadi explained that over the years, Jigawa State has successfully pursued an Agricultural Transformation Agenda which has significantly contributed to the Nation’s quest for food security and economic diversification.

Explaining that today, Jigawa State is a leading producer of rice, sesame, and hibiscus among many other crops. One of the resolutions under his government’s 12-Point Agenda is to ensure full exploitation of the Jigawa State’s agricultural potential through all-year-round production by bringing more of the Fadama lands under cultivation, gradual expansion of the irrigation facilities, and mobilizing our teeming youths into Agriculture and its entire value chain.

” I am happy to mention that the mantra of “Farming is a Business” pursued over the years has worked well for us where more and more people have embraced farming beyond the subsistence level.

“The Wheat Development Program partnership with the Federal Government is in line with our resolve to sustain progress and build on previous achievements of the agricultural transformation agenda.”

” It is in line with our objective to sustainably improve the socioeconomic well-being of our citizens, I am also truly delighted by the choice of Jigawa State as the primary focal State for the Wheat Development Program.

“It is common knowledge that Jigawa State is the heart of wheat production in Nigeria with the potential to provide up to 200,000 hectares for wheat production. In particular, the rich expanse of Hadejia Valley is also well known for its rich alluvial sandy loam and clay soils susceptible to all season and all crops farming – particularly wheat and rice.”

Umar Namadi disclosed that it is not surprising therefore that 40% of the land to be put under cultivation in this year’s Federal Government supported pilot wheat development Program comes from Jigawa State – that 40,000 out of 100,000 hectares are being targeted.

“While each farmer is expected to pay only 12.5% of the total cost of input package equivalent to about N42,125 per hectare at the point of input collection, the balance of N135,275 would be recovered after harvest.

“In order to provide comfort to the Federal Government and input Suppliers, the Jigawa State Government has worked out an arrangement with Nigeria’s Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) to provide guarantee for the balance of 37.5% of the cost of inputs supplied.”