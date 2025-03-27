FG Flags Off Three Major Water Projects In Benue

Share

…Alia: We’ll continue collaboration with FG to drive home dividends of democracy

The Federal Government has inaugurated three critical water projects in Benue State under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to improve access to clean and potable water.

The projects aimed at enhancing water supply and reducing waterborne diseases include the rehabilitation and upgrading of the Buruku-Gboko water supply project, rehabilitation and improvement of the Wannune water supply project, and construction of the Ugbema Water Supply Project in the state.

These water initiatives are expected to significantly boost the availability of clean water in communities of the state, improve public health for the overall well-being of residents.

Speaking at the events, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, explained that the rehabilitation and upgrade of Buruku/Gboko Water Supply Scheme is aimed at resuscitating the vandalized existing water works at Ameladu, Mkar in Gboko Local Government Area and Buruku Water Supply Scheme in a bid to improve the lives of the residents estimated at about 506,000 people through accessing portable water and reducing the risk of water borne diseases.

He noted that the extraction of water is from the Katsina Ala river by the intake structure at the shore of the river, which then shall be transported for a distance of about 17 km for purification/treatment and distribution as potable water supply to Gboko/Mkar communities as well as to neighbouring communities.

Engr. Utsev disclosed that the Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Buruku/Gboko Water Supply Project was awarded to Messrs Ceylon Construction Services Limited at the total contract sum of N18,893,279,411.42 only with a completion period of eighteen months.

“The Component of works to be implemented in the course of executing the project includes the complete rehabilitation of water intake and treatment plant at Gboko; Supply and installation of 3Nos Low and high lift pumps with motor power rating (400V/50Hz), and discharge of Q = 380 – 440 m3/h; H = 18 – 22m with associated control panel adaptable to Solar Power source using RSI Hybrid 30KW VFD inverter; Provision of Solar powered system of 540watt with associated fitting and mounting structures to power the water facilities; Supply and Installation of 2nos control panel with integrated VFD controller rated 4Kw Max for Stirer; Supply and installation of 2nos complete set of Flocculator equipment, motor and accessories with complete electro-mechanical component; Complete Rehabilitation of existing 7km Raw water transmission main and distribution pipeline network at Mkar hill”.

According to the Minister, the Federal Government’s intervention was meant to accelerate access to clean and potable water in the country towards meeting National and internationally set targets as well as further create jobs, stimulate economic growths, and improve the overall quality of life for our citizens.

Prof. Utsev said other works to be executed at Buruku is the supply and installation of 150m3/hr Package Water Treatment Plant with associated electro-mechanical equipment at Buruku station; and supply and installation of 2nos submersible multi stage low and high lift pumps set adaptable to solar power system and connecting pipe to overhead tank at Buruku station.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, who spoke via the Deputy Governor, Barr. Sam Ode commended President Tinubu for ensuring that the project, which has been abandoned for decades has come back to life.

Governor Alia described the project as a monumental one, stressing that for the President to award the contract, which gulped over N18 billion underscored the importance he attaches to the welfare and wellbeing of people of the state.

He stressed the need for the people to embrace unity of purpose so as to pull the citizens out of poverty.

Earlier, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Water Resources and Sanitation, Senator Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, represented by Senator Emmanuel Memga Udende, reiterated the unwavering commitment of the federal government to the provision of portable water to all citizens of the country, while the Paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, HRM, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, lauded the President’s vision in the transformation of the water project and in remembering the people in all his activities.

The Tor Tiv who solicited the support of youths and people to the contractor in handling the project, appealed to the Minister to ensure the reticulation of the project to accommodate neighbouring communities.

He promised to take ownership of the project, protect it to ensure that it is put to proper use.

